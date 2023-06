Трагедия: Убиха 15-годишен футболист в Германия

Трагедия разтърси футбола в Германия. Светът напусна 15-годишен футболист, съобщават медиите в страната.

A 15-year old JFC Berlin player has died shortly after being hit by an FC Metz player when a fight broke out during a tournament in Frankfurt.



The Metz youth team player is currently in pre-trial detention.



