Заради убийството на фен: УЕФА отложи АЕК - Динамо Загреб

От ръководството на АЕК обвиниха Динамо и гръцката полиция за инцидента.

Tragic night in Greece after Dinamo Zagreb fans (who came by car to Greece) attacked AEK fans at the AEK stadium on Monday night. A 22-year-old Greek fan died while 8 were injured. 96 people were arrested. pic.twitter.com/WkH8xFDXkg