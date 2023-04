Манчестър Сити позлатява Холанд с близо 1 мил. евро на седмица (ВИДЕО)

Манчестър Сити не смята да се разделя с Арлинг Холанд в близко бъдеще. Англичаните ще сторят всичко възможно, за да задържат норвежеца в своите редици.

Manchester City are preparing to offer Erling Haaland a new contract after his 2024 £150m release clause was removed.



The clause was specifically linked to Guardiola's future and was cancelled when Pep signed a new deal.



(Source: @SamLee)